30+ Jamaica Plain Bizs Receive Relief Fund $$ from City

El Oriental de Cuba, Midway Cafe, and The Video Underground, are just of several well-known and popular Jamaica Plain businesses that received money from the city's Small Business Relief Fund.
The city gave $2 million to 561 small businesses, as part of the initial money distributed from the relief fund. Small businesses in Jamaica Plain received a total of $250,000 as of May 22. Once approved businesses started receiving grants on April 24, and grants are distributed each week as businesses submit and finalize required documentation.
The city denoted that small businesses to receive the fund must have fewer than 35 employees, less than $1.5 million in annual revenue, and registered and operating in good standing with the city.
There were three denominations of grants given out to businesses depending upon their number of employees, annual revenue, and other required info. Grants of $2,500 were available for businesses with zero to five employees and less than $250,000 in annual revenue. Grants of $5,000 were available for businesses with five to 15 employees and less than $750,000 in annual revenue. Grants of $10,000 were available to businesses with 15 to 35 employees and less than $1.5 million in annual revenue.
Another $5.5 million is being added to fully fund all eligible grant requests submitted during the application process. That fund combines newly available federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and commitments from Citizens Bank and Eastern Bank.
Statistically speaking, 58% of the businesses receiving grants are owned by people of color, 48% are owned by women, 44% are owned by immigrants, and 95% went to businesses with 15 or fewer employees.
The following Jamaica Plain based businesses received money according to the city:
262 BABERSHOP
Achilitos Taqueria
Alex Cook
Alluring Beauty
BE Events and Consulting
Beauty By Venard
BostonSpeaks LLC
Brilliance Tattoo
CACAO
Commonwealth Swimming LLC
D'laly's Nail and Spa
Daniela's Family Day Care
Dave Hart Instruments
El Oriental de Cuba
Esperanza Travel & Tours
Genesis Beauty Salon
Glenn's Gardening & Woodworking
J&P CLEANERS INC
Jamaica Plain Wellness
Jeffrey L Stiles Photography
Juicy Juju Music and Management
Lego Car Lego
Marcin Zebrowski
Midway Cafe
Mind Body Music Academy (also Vining Flute Studio)
Monumental Market
Ogusky Ceramics
Opus Affair Labs Inc.
Peak Performance Chiropractic
Rose JP Consignment
Sue Murad
Suite Musical Home
The Compliance Mentor Group
The Laundromat, Jackson Sq Laundromat
The Video Underground
Tony Williams Dance Center
WikidFit, LLC