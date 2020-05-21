30+ Jamaica Plain Bizs Receive Relief Fund $$ from City

El Oriental de Cuba, Midway Cafe, and The Video Underground, are just of several well-known and popular Jamaica Plain businesses that received money from the city's Small Business Relief Fund.



The city gave $2 million to 561 small businesses, as part of the initial money distributed from the relief fund. Small businesses in Jamaica Plain received a total of $250,000 as of May 22. Once approved businesses started receiving grants on April 24, and grants are distributed each week as businesses submit and finalize required documentation.

The city denoted that small businesses to receive the fund must have fewer than 35 employees, less than $1.5 million in annual revenue, and registered and operating in good standing with the city.

There were three denominations of grants given out to businesses depending upon their number of employees, annual revenue, and other required info. Grants of $2,500 were available for businesses with zero to five employees and less than $250,000 in annual revenue. Grants of $5,000 were available for businesses with five to 15 employees and less than $750,000 in annual revenue. Grants of $10,000 were available to businesses with 15 to 35 employees and less than $1.5 million in annual revenue.

Another $5.5 million is being added to fully fund all eligible grant requests submitted during the application process. That fund combines newly available federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and commitments from Citizens Bank and Eastern Bank.

Statistically speaking, 58% of the businesses receiving grants are owned by people of color, 48% are owned by women, 44% are owned by immigrants, and 95% went to businesses with 15 or fewer employees.

The following Jamaica Plain based businesses received money according to the city:

262 BABERSHOP

Achilitos Taqueria

Alex Cook

Alluring Beauty

BE Events and Consulting

Beauty By Venard

BostonSpeaks LLC

Brilliance Tattoo

CACAO

Commonwealth Swimming LLC

D'laly's Nail and Spa

Daniela's Family Day Care

Dave Hart Instruments

El Oriental de Cuba

Esperanza Travel & Tours

Genesis Beauty Salon

Glenn's Gardening & Woodworking

J&P CLEANERS INC

Jamaica Plain Wellness

Jeffrey L Stiles Photography

Juicy Juju Music and Management

Lego Car Lego

Marcin Zebrowski

Midway Cafe

Mind Body Music Academy (also Vining Flute Studio)

Monumental Market

Ogusky Ceramics

Opus Affair Labs Inc.

Peak Performance Chiropractic

Rose JP Consignment

Sue Murad

Suite Musical Home

The Compliance Mentor Group

The Laundromat, Jackson Sq Laundromat

The Video Underground

Tony Williams Dance Center

WikidFit, LLC