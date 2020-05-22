Boston Scores Providing Face Masks to Students and Families

Boston Scores, one of Boston Public School’s largest afterschool programs, has committed to distribute up to 5,000 non-surgical face masks to the students and families they serve.





With the donation of masks, Jamaica Plain based Boston Scores is helping to meet one of the community’s most pressing health needs. Many of the students that Boston Scores serve live in family and community circumstances that are highly vulnerable: they lack financial security for unexpected expenses, they do not possess affordable and accessible healthcare, and they have few options to proactively minimize the economic and health risks of this pandemic.

With PPE equipment in short supply, Boston Scores was able to reallocate a portion of its operating funding to purchase more than 5,000 masks to help its students and families to safely go outdoors, run errands and pursue other essential activities. The offer has been greatly appreciated by the community and more than half of the masks have already been allocated to schools and community partners in Roxbury and surrounding neighborhoods.

“I am more than proud to be in partnership with Boston Scores. Not only do they serve the youth in our community but they also serve the families of our community. Boston Scores has stepped up again, when the world is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, by distributing masks to their participants and families. These masks will allow community members to simply go out in public. My hat's off to Boston Scores as they continue to serve communities of color, which has been deemed one of the highest risk populations during this crisis,” said Leonard Lee, General Manager and Curator of Melnea A.Cass Recreational Complex.

For those in need of face masks, please email dwayne@bostonscores.org. *You will be asked to identify your child’s school and name to verify their participation in the Boston Scores program. Boston Scores will arrange a safe delivery and pick up. Supplies of masks are limited.