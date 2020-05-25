Local Resident Shares His Experience Getting a Free, No Questions Asked COVID Test in JP

The Brookside Community Health Center is offering free, no questions asked COVID-19 tests in its parking area. Gustavo Quiroga shared what his experience was like to get a test.

The health center located at 3297 Washington St., is offering free testing Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

And yes, it is the nostril swab test that you may have heard about.

And contrary to some places around the country where you have to wait days, Quiroga only had to wait 48 hours for his results. He was negative.

 

