Local Resident Shares His Experience Getting a Free, No Questions Asked COVID Test in JP

The Brookside Community Health Center is offering free, no questions asked COVID-19 tests in its parking area. Gustavo Quiroga shared what his experience was like to get a test.



The health center located at 3297 Washington St., is offering free testing Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Just got a free, no-questions-asked COVID test at Brookside Community Health Center on Washington St in Egleston Sq (no symptoms, just peace of mind). Amazing staff there, quick process, plus grocery bundles + masks given to those who need it. 😷👍 pic.twitter.com/80uKPYjz2F — Gustavo Quiroga (@GooseQ) May 22, 2020

And yes, it is the nostril swab test that you may have heard about.

Gotcha. I’ve seen some videos. And I agree completely re: piece of mind. — Eric Ritvo (@TheRitvo) May 22, 2020

And contrary to some places around the country where you have to wait days, Quiroga only had to wait 48 hours for his results. He was negative.

48hrs — Gustavo Quiroga (@GooseQ) May 22, 2020