Virtual Concert & Fundraiser for Friends of the JP Branch Library on May 28

Live from the Mermaid's Tavern will be a virtual concert and fundraiser for the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library on May 28.





The Gloucester Hornpipe & Clog Society are hosting the concert that will feature intimate solo performances, creative digital collaborations, clips from the GH&CS YouTube channel, and live commentary celebrating the band's annual reunion.

All donations go to benefit the Jamaica Plain Public Library.

The event will take place on May 28th at 7:30 pm.

The concert is free, but a suggested $5 per person online donation is welcome.

You can watch live through this Facebook link and you don't need a Facebook account.