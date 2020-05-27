Local Bed & Breakfast Shutting Down Due to COVID-19

After 24 years of being a local bed and breakfast off Centre Street, the Taylor House announced the business is closing, and that the owners are selling the two houses of the inn.



In an email to customers the proprietors Dave Elliott and Daryl Bichel addressed the B&B's closure:

"After years of competition from AirB&B and recent substantial losses due to the pandemic, we have found it necessary to sell our two houses. This was a very difficult decision, as we have many good memories associated with our 24 years in business - friendships, joyous events, concerts, dinners and more. We're grateful for your patronage."

Then they asked for possible buyer referrals on the two large houses: 50 Burroughs St., 9 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms; and 3 Agassiz Park, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms.

Drone view of Taylor House Bed and Breakfast Posted by Taylor House Bed and Breakfast on Sunday, April 30, 2017