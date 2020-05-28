Former Prez Candidate Andrew Yang Endorses Robbie Goldstein to Unseat Lynch

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has endorsed Robbie Goldstein in his challenge to unseat Congressman Stephen Lynch D-8th MA



Yang gained popularity as a top candidate for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, and his followers were called the Yang Gang. He suspended his campaign in February and endorsed Joe Biden.

“Robbie Goldstein is precisely the kind of leader we need today. If we had more doctors in Congress, our policies would reflect science and facts. That's why Robbie's running for Congress. It's also why I'm supporting him." pic.twitter.com/mcmwVocftS — Robbie Goldstein (@RobbieForChange) May 22, 2020

Yang retweeted Goldstein's tweet above on May 22.

Goldstein will face Lynch in the Democratic primary in September.

"My impression of Congressman Lynch comes from my own experience and what I’ve heard from other voters and residents: that he has failed to lead on these and other issues that impact every person in the 8th District in one way or another. Whether it’s the epidemic of gun violence or the opioid crisis, climate change or rising income inequality, our collective failure to act means that more and more people suffer," Goldstein told Jamaica Plain News.

State Rep. Nika Elugardo D-15th Suffolk/Norfolk previously endorsed Goldstein.