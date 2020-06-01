JP Monthly Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter on June 4

For more than four years not a month has gone by without a monthly vigil in support of Black Lives Matter in Jamaica Plain. Thursday night's vigil will resonate even stronger due to recent events.



The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, have led to protests across the country, and heightened the focus on Black Lives Matter again.

In Jamaica Plain there has been a monthly Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter since January 2016. JP's vigil has had guest speakers such as Fran Smith of Community Organizer at Community Change; Leon Smith, Executive Director of Citizens for Juvenile Justice; and Charles Wallace-Thomas IV of the Boston Ujima Project.

This month's vigil will be a stand out by the Monument at the intersection of Center and South streets. The vigil will solely consist of a silent standout and last about 30 minutes. All participants are encouraged to bring their own signs or just show up and stand in support to witness against racist violence and white supremacy and for racial justice and human rights.

All participants must wear masks and must socially distance themselves by standing at least six feet from the next person. If you would prefer not to be near others, participants are encouraged to stand out silently from 5:30 to 6 pm at any point along Centre and South streets between Jackson Square and Forest Hills.