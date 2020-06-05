Photos/Videos: JP Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter

As the First Church in Jamaica Plain's bells rang on Thursday night thousands kneeled during the monthly vigil in support of Black Lives Matter.



Throughout the vigil many people were unaware it was supposed to be silent, but that didn't matter because they were coming together to fight systemic racism and police brutality.

Vigil participants spanned up and down Centre Street with the main contingent was packed around the Soldier's Monument. People clapped together, chanted "no justice, no peace," "black lives matter," and more.

At the end of the 30 minutes much of the crowd kneeled in silence. The silence was broken with cheers and chants.

The vigil started at 5:30 pm, and drivers honked in support throughout its 30 minutes. Afterwards participants stayed around on Centre Street and then marched to the local Boston Police E-13 Police District, peacefully demonstrating outside.

Just about all of JP showed up to affirm that #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/OdYIUR6YUQ — Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) June 4, 2020

Me and my Jamaica Plain neighbors just held a 9 minute ‘die- in” across Washington St because we want #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/blYf1ko6rE — Colleen Flanagan (@ColleenFlangan) June 4, 2020

A massive peaceful protest outside the E-13 Station. Among the folks leading the chants are @titojackson. #JamaicaPlain #BlackLivesMatterBoston pic.twitter.com/BtU8476LEg — Heshan Berents-Weeramuni🗳 (@wheresmyporsche) June 4, 2020