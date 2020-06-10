City Councilor Mejia Asks: What Solutions Do You Have for Fireworks in Boston?

Does it seem like as soon as we jumped into warmer weather a lot more fireworks are being shot off than previous years? Knowing the great disturbances fireworks can cause to our emotional, social, and physical states, At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia will be leading an online discussion on Thursday to talk about solutions to address fireworks in Boston.



"We want to take a solutions-orientated approach and hear about your ideas in solving this problem," tweeted Mejia. She encouraged people to tweet, comment, direct message her on social media, or email at julia.mejia@boston.gov.

Mejia will be hosting a Fireworks Trauma conversation on her Facebook page at: facebook/JuliaforBoston on June 11 at 6 pm. The discussion will be co-hosted by Youth Liaisons Naseoj Ware, Alondra Bobadilla, and Dr. Gayl Crumpy-Swaby.

"Join youth and adults for a solution-focused and community driven dialogue to address the social, emotional and physical impact fireworks has on our neighborhoods," tweeted Mejia.

Youth between the ages of 14 and 24 who participate will be entered in a raffle to win a $50 credit towards their phone bill payment.

People were quick to respond to Mejia's tweet by offering solutions about the nightly fireworks being shot off throughout the city, and the problems they are causing.

My suggestion is allow for community reporting by submitting video evidence. This could also include parking violations and would be an extension of 311. First time offenses get an official letter in the mail explaining what they did wrong. Repeat offenses take a mandatory class — Josh (@SkepticJosh) June 10, 2020

I have a source that tells me that they are buying them in New Hampshire. How should we educate them? Can we add it into the BPS zoom curriculum? — Gentle Hippie (@gentlehippie69) June 10, 2020

As fireworks aren't legal in Massachusetts, many people purchase them in New Hampshire.

We need to cut off the border crossing into New Hamshire for this purpose!

It’s a state wide problem!

It scares the animals as well! https://t.co/aES2Cg7Oma — Michieboo (@michieboo101) June 10, 2020

With the recent protests and criticism of police, there has been a push from a lot of people to not call police for problems such as fireworks being shot off.

Don’t use the police. We need specially trained firework counselors. — Gentle Hippie (@gentlehippie69) June 10, 2020