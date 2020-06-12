Jamaica Plain Dog Park on ‘Paws’ While New DCR Commish Evaluates Projects

Sorry Jamaica Plain dog lovers -- you're going to have wait long for an off-leash dog park.



Back in 2018, DCR announced that a location by Oakdale Street, which is already used as a renegade dog park, would be the site of a large off-leash dog park.

Since then no shovels have hit the ground, merely just renegade paws.

That leads us to February 5, 2020, when Jim Montgomery was named the new commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Montgomery decided to pause numerous proposed projects, including the Jamaica Plain dog park within the Southwest Corridor Park.

The proposed dog park was 60,000 square feet, and was going to feature shady and sunny play areas, water features, numerous entrances and exits, and even an overlook terrace.

"Dog parks are wonderful additions to any neighborhood," said District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley, who has fought hard to bring a dog park to the neighborhood. "I'm committed to continuing to work with our neighbors and partners in state government to finally bringing a dog park to JP."

