DCR Playgrounds, Spray Decks and Fitness Areas Now Open to Public

Summer weather is here and now we can all go to Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) spray decks, playgrounds, and fitness areas, after the agency announced they're all open for public use.



The reopening is part of Phase II of the state's reopening plan. According to a press release, DCR will conduct "periodic cleanings of spray decks, playgrounds and fitness areas." Signage has also been posted to provide guidance to visitors on proper use.

There are nine DCR-run playgrounds/spray decks/fitness areas in Jamaica Plain:

Amory Playground (Amory Street)

Anson Spalding Street Playground (Spalding Street)

Boynton Hall Street Playground (Hall Street)

Corporal Joseph E. Johnson Playground and Spray Deck (Green Street)

Everett Street Playground (Everett Street)

Lorber Family Playground (Jackson Square)

Mission Hill Deck Playground (Tremont Street)

New Minton Street Playground (New Minton Street)

Stony Brook Playground and Spray Deck (Lamartine Street)

The Johnson Spray Deck also recently got a facelift with picnic benches and soft padding replaced the hard concrete by the spray fountains.

DCR is asking the public to adhere to the following guidelines when visiting the recreational areas, including other state parks.

Minimize outdoor recreational time to limit potential exposure to COVID-19;

Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people;

Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals;

Wear a face mask or facial covering when social distancing cannot be practiced;

Administer healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds;

Participate in only non-contact recreational activities;

Leave a park or facility if large gatherings begin to build; and,

Stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population.