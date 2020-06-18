Italian Home For Children in Jamaica Plain Receive Free Pizzas from Papa Gino’s

Papa Gino’s Pizzeria delivered free meals to the staff at Italian Home for Children in Jamaica Plain on May 27.





The free meals were part of D’Angelo and Papa Gino’s Everyday Heroes program benefitting individuals fighting the outbreak of COVID-19 in New England communities.

The donations usually go to facilities such as hospitals or assisted living homes, but Papa Gino’s decided to expand the program to the staff at Italian Home for Children, which runs programs to help children and families with emotional, behavioral, and educational challenges thrive in their communities.

The staff received 16 extra large cheese pizzas, and the donations were carried out using proper social distancing practices, no-contact delivery, and in coordination with each facility’s designated representatives.

“We all know that our healthcare workers on the frontlines of combatting this pandemic are the heroes of this situation,” said New England Authentic Eats CEO Tom Sterrett. “As a local company with deep roots in the communities we serve, we want to do our small part to fuel and care for the people who are caring for us during this crisis.”