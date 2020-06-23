Virtual Meeting June 24: Arborway Parkway Improvement Project

Improving safety and accessibility are the main goal's of the state's Arborway Parkway Improvements Project, and a virtual public meeting will be held on June 24 to provide an update on the project. During and after the meeting the public will be able to issue concerns on an interactive online mapping tool.

During the meeting the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will present slides introducing the project team, provide an overview of the design process, and info on submitting public comments. The chat function will enable viewers to ask questions during and after the presentation. The public can also note specific concerns on an interactive online mapping tool at hsh.mysocialpinpoint.com/arborway

Historically speaking, the Arborway is a nationally registered historic parkway originally designed by the famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. The parkway runs from Circuit Drive at Forest Hills to Eliot Street by Jamaica Pond, where it merges into the Jamaica Way, and is part of Boston’s larger Emerald Necklace park system. DCR controls the Arborway, which includes the Murray and Kelley Circles, the Arborway and Upper Arborway next to the Arnold Arboretum, and the eight-lane section between the two rotaries which retains Olmsted’s original parkway layout.

For many years the Arborway has been regarded as one of the least safest roadways for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicle drivers. The project will provide will look to address those safety issues by implementing near-term safety improvements, develop design plans for sustainable and lasting improvements, and select a final design to make the improvements.

DCR has conducted several safety and planning studies to improve the Arborway, including a Road Safety Audit (RSA) of the parkway in 2019. The final Road Safety Audit Report was completed in September of that year.

The meeting will take place 6:30 to 8 pm. Participants may join the meeting using: bit.ly/Arborway6-24 or by calling 631-992-3221 for audio if necessary. GoTo Webinar Meeting ID: 779-646-219. The presentation made will be viewable after the public meeting on DCR’s website at mass.gov/service-details/arborway-parkways-improvement-project.

Public comments on the project can be submitted during and after the meeting, and must received by the DCR of Friday, July 10, 2020. Comments may be submitted online at mass.gov/dcr/public-comment or be sent to Arborway Parkway Improvements c/o Howard Stein Hudson, 11 Beacon Street, Suite 1100, Boston, MA 02108. Public comments submitted to DCR may be posted on the DCR website in their entirety, and no information, including personal information, will be redacted.