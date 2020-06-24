Hatched Closing Centre Street Storefront Due to Financial Impact of Coronavirus; Continuing Sales Virtually

Another independent Jamaica Plain business is closing due to the continued financial impact of the Coronavirus. The kids clothing and toy store Hatched recently announced it will not be reopening.



Chris Helms

Hatched owner and JP resident Liz Vittori Koch told Jamaica Plain News that it didn't make sense to continue to operate the brick and mortar store at 668 Centre St. during these unsettling times. The store had previously been located at 5 Green St., and moved six years ago.

"It was a very hard decision to make as last year was our strongest year ever, but paying high rent while earning zero profit during the shutdown was not sustainable," said Koch. "With no guarantee of business returning to anywhere near pre-Covid levels, I knew that I would be looking at very challenging times if I continued to carry the overheads involved with maintaining a shopfront."

Koch said she loved welcoming customers into the store for the past 15 years, but has no interest in running a solely e-commerce business. She has been offering virtual shopping trips for customers, contactless deliveries, and are happy to ship products.

"We are working on streamlining the process and are excited about what’s to come. It’ll be a long road to get business back to what it was, but I am hopeful and will continue to work to bring the finest eco/ethical children’s goods to the JP community…and beyond," said Koch.

Koch can be reached by emailing info@hatchedboston.com, on Facebook or Instagram.

Hatched joins a growing list of Jamaica Plain businesses that have closed permanently due to the financial impacts of the Coronavirus, which includes JP Reps, Bella Luna Restaurant and Milky Way Lounge, and the Taylor House.