Tito Jackson and Other Community Leaders Join Story Telling Night for Racial Justice on June 25

Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, Congressional candidate Robbie Goldstein and other local activists and educators will share stories of inspiration and purpose in a virtual story telling fundraiser on June 25.





The event, Inside Voices, will begin at 8 pm on June 25, and is hosted by local community group Boston For All, and will be a fundraiser for the organization Violence in Boston – a prominent player in the movement for racial and social justice in the city.

All stories will be told in the theme From Inspiration to Purpose, highlighting what has driven each teller to pursue their own work. This will be the fourth episode of Inside Voices, a series that features personal stories told directly by those who experienced them.

Attendees of the events are able to enjoy the entertainment for a suggested donation of $10 per person – with all money going directly to the benefactor organization. Boston For All has raised over $6,000 through their first three storytelling events, all of which have been held during the shutdown due to COVID-19.

While all are welcome to attend, attendee space is limited by Zoom capacity. Information and registration can be found at bostonforall.org/voices.