JP Movie Night’s First Drive-In Experience Showing ‘Groundhog Day’ on June 27

Miss that feeling of watching a movie on the big screen? Then you'll want to check out the first JP Movie Night Drive-In Movie experience being held this Saturday night.



The cult classic comedy Groundhog Day will be the first drive-in movie, and be shown on June 27 at 8:30 pm. show at at St. Theresa of Avila Church in West Roxbury. JP Movie Night (JPMN) is working in collaboration with the church, JP’s Centre/South Main Streets, and with the cooperation of West Roxbury Main Streets, the event is serving as a fundraiser for the Jamaica Plain Main Streets Relief Fund, as all proceeds are going to support individuals who have lost their incomes due to the virus.

“Like so many other organizations, we had to put our season on hold during the pandemic shutdown. But then the light bulb went on that we could offer a drive-in movie experience,” said JPMN co-founder Shailah Stewart. “St. Theresa’s has a perfect set-up, with a big parking lot that faces a large blank wall, and those are very hard to come by around this area.”

“There are many people in our communities who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID, or who have become sick from the illness, and are in very difficult circumstances,” said JPMN co-founder Jason Gregoricus. “We are proud to assist them.”

People will be expected to remain inside their cars to watch the movie, and are to bring their own refreshments. Bathroom facilities will be available inside the church’s school. Tickets will cost $40 per car, and are only available on line at jpmovienight.org. No tickets will be sold at the gate, and no paper tickets will be required. A special parking area has been designed for the church lot to accommodate up to 40 cars. The ticket price will include the cost of a transistor radio, which the audience members will get to keep, and be used inside the cars so that idling the engine won’t be needed (and car batteries won’t be drained).

“This is just a creative and collaborative way to help out our neighbors,” said JP Centre/South Main Streets’ Executive Director Ginger Brown. “We are delighted to help folks get out for a movie-watching experience that is safe, outside their living rooms and on a big screen!”