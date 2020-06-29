Local Students Earn St. Sebastian’s Honor Roll

Several Jamaica Plain students earn honor roll at the St. Sebastian's School.



The following students were named to the fourth quarter and second semester honor rolls under the following categories: High Honors (A- or above in all subjects), Honors with Distinction (B or above in all subjects), Honors (B- or above in all subjects) and Effort (Marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects, 4th quarter only).

Students from Jamaica Plain include:

Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors, High Honors, Effort

Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 7, High Honors, High Honors, Effort

Kristian A. Rosario, Grade 12, Honors with Distinction

Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 7, Honors with Distinction, Honors with Distinction, Effort