Black Lives Matter Vigil in Jamaica Plain on July 2

Last month's Black Lives Matter Vigil in Jamaica Plain was like none before it with thousands of people lining Centre Street. Unbeknownst to many, the Black Lives Matter Vigil in Jamaica Plain has happened the first Thursday of every month for more than four years.



This Thursday's vigil will be similar to past vigils, as it will feature speaker Rev. Darrell Hamilton II, who serves as the Pastor for Formation and Outreach at First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain. He's also the Director of the Urban Pastoral Ministry Program at City Mission in Boston.

Following Hamilton's remarks there will be a call and response reading of the names of victims of racist violence and a 20-minute silent vigil along Centre Street to stand out for racial justice and human rights. This event is open to all and will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the lawn of the First Baptist Church of Jamaica Plain at 633 Centre St.