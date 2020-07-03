$500K Available for Vulnerable JP Families from Urban Edge COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

The Urban Edge Resiliency Fund will directly assist families and individuals living in Urban Edge’s housing, as well as low- to moderate-income families in Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color in Boston and throughout the country,” said Emilio Dorcely, Urban Edge’s Chief Executive Officer. “A majority of the cases in the city of Boston are among black and brown residents. That means that neighborhoods like Roxbury and Jamaica Plain are particularly vulnerable. This fund is designed to help our residents meet their needs.”

The initial phase of the fund is offering $150 Visa gift cards to residents in Urban Edge housing, as well as low- to moderate-income families living in Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, to help them meet their immediate needs. In May, the community-based non-profit conducted a survey of residents to understand their financial situation and gauge their needs, and found that 50 percent reported a job loss or reduction in work hours, 24 percent were having difficulties with food access, and 12 percent mentioned additional hardships due to COVID-19. The gift cards will help residents address some of their immediate needs.

“Our residents are facing financial hardship and we believe that these gift cards will help them with their basic needs. We also believe these dollars will be spent in local businesses in these neighborhoods, which benefits all of us. We’re grateful to our partners at TD Bank and the United Way for recognizing how important it is for them to invest in our community,” said Dorcely.

Urban Edge is providing $250,000 in resources to the fund, with an additional $225,000 coming from TD Charitable Foundation, the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, NeighborWorks America, and other donors. The organization will work with the community to use these dollars to help raise the final $25,000 through a crowdfunding campaign. Those interested in supporting the effort can do so at urbanedge.org.

“COVID-19 has impacted all of us and had tested our collective strength,” said Michael K. Durkin, President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “But it has not tested all of us equally and communities of color are seeing disproportionate numbers of infection rates and income or job loss. It is our obligation to make sure that our most vulnerable neighbors do not also suffer a disproportionate economic impact from this virus, which is already ravaging too many families and neighborhoods. United Way is proud to stand with Urban Edge, TD Charitable Foundation, and other business and community leaders to help affected families meet their basic needs.”

The $500,000 fund is made possible thanks to Urban Edge, TD Charitable Foundation, the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, NeighborWorks America, WinnCompanies, Wells Fargo Foundation, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Cambridge Savings, Cambridge Trust, anonymous donors, and other community leaders.