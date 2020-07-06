Watch Live: Incarcerated Population Asking ?s to Sen. Markey & Rep. Kennedy in July 7 Debate

U.S. Senator Ed Markey and his opponent U.S. Congressman Joseph Kennedy III will debate live on Facebook on July 7 with a unique twist to the debate.



The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department will host the debate and questions will be posed by the incarcerated population.

Congressman Kennedy (MA D-4th) was first elected in 2013, and is trying to unseat his fellow Democrat Markey, who was also elected senator in 2013 after being the Congressman for the 7th District from 1976 to 2013.

The forum will be streamed on Facebook Live on Tuesday, July 7th at 10:30 am. Candidates will each appear individually. The debate can be viewed at facebook.com/SCSDMA.

The U.S. Senator Democratic Party Primary will be on September 1st, 2020.