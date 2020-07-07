The Drinking Fountain is For Sale. What’s the Asking Price?

The site of the dive bar The Drinking Fountain is for sale, and being advertised as a good opportunity for developers.



The building was posted on zillow.com in early June and has already seen a price cut of $20,000 on June 30, and is now listed for $1,575,000.

Located at 3520 Washington St., and 5,793 square feet, it also includes two residential units above the old bar with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, two parking spaces, and was built in 1900, according to zillow.com.

"For a bar owner, catering service or a restauranteur, this is a rare opportunity to own your own space and have monthly rental income from the residential units above to boot," says the zillow.com listing.

The listing also notes the property is located in the Plan: JP/Rox study area, and a building may go up to 55 feet in height on the parcel.