Amid Rapid Growth, Community Servings Hires Meal Delivery Manager

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses, has appointed Devin Allston as Delivery Operations Manager.



In this newly created role, Allston works closely with the kitchen team to ensure the timely delivery of healthy meals to clients across Massachusetts. Since March 1, the number of clients served by Community Servings has risen by 30 percent to 1,300, as medically tailored meal services continue to be integrated into new patient-centered models of care. The agency has also increased its meal production by 50 percent since the start of the pandemic.

“Our organization has experienced tremendous growth this year, and we’re working to meet the increased need by investing in people with the right skills to help us deliver nutritious meals to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Devin’s professional background and commitment to our work makes him an incredible addition to our team.”

Allston, a resident of Roxbury, joined Community Servings from DHL, the global logistics and shipping company. He now oversees 36 unique delivery routes, with about 26 stops on each, and a team of 11 delivery drivers.

“I came to Community Servings because I wanted to use my expertise in shipping and logistics in a way that helped the most vulnerable members of our community maintain their health and sense of independence,” said Allston. “It’s an honor to work for an organization that’s making such a positive impact every day.”

Founded in 1990, Community Servings’ mission is to actively engage the community to provide medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals and their families. To help clients maintain their health and dignity, the organization provides culturally appropriate meals, nutrition education and counseling, and other community programs. For more information about programs and opportunities to volunteer or donate, please visit www.servings.org.