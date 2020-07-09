Free Art Supplies and Activities for Families Being Handed Out July 10

Hyde Square Task Force is working with two incredible artists, Rixy Fz and Silvia López Chavez, who have collectively created six visual art activities that Latin Quarter families can do at home.



Every Monday at noon from July 13th to August 17th, the Hyde Square Task Force will be releasing bilingual instructional videos that correspond to each activity, and also be distributing the supplies that families will need to participate from home. If you and your family are interested in getting creative with us this summer, please complete the form by clicking here.

You will then be able to pick up the supplies on either July 10 or July 11, on the Blessed Sacrament Church Plaza, 361 Centre St. While supplies last. For more information, please email Sarah at sarah@hydesquare.org.