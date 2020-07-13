Participate In Franklin Park Action Plan Public Meetings on July 14

The city's continuing its 18-month planning process to create a master plan for Franklin Park, and would like your help during upcoming online public meetings.



The city has earmarked $28 million to update Franklin Park, and is creating a master plan. The plan is looking at a long list of elements to Franklin Park, including accessibility, arboriculture, ecology, equity, implementation strategy, inclusion, master plan document, soil science, urban planning, wayfinding, and more.

There will be two online workshops on July 14, 12:30 pm and 6 pm.

The Franklin Park Coalition also released a mini-poll seeking people's opinions on the poll.

Upcoming master plan meetings include small virtual discussion group conversations about Franklin Park's history and community during the week of July 20. There will be small virtual discussion group conversations on Franklin Park's connections and ecology during the week of July 27. The Franklin Park Coalition will report back to the public on August 3 about all of its findings.

To join the 12pm workshop, click here

To join the 6:30pm workshop, click here