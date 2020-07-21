Norvin’s Beloved ‘Silver Bears’ Sculpture Part of Connecticut Public Art Exhibition

Morris Norvin's beloved sculpture of two silver bears is actually called The Discarded. It's been seen around Jamaica Plain through the years, and this summer it migrated to Connecticut to participate in a public art exhibition.



The Discarded is one of seven Norvin sculptures participating in the Art Collective in Stamford Downtown through August. There are 34 sculptures in the rolling exhibition on streets and parks in Stamford.

Being named The Discarded is apropos to Norvin's style of art. He works with all types of materials, and prefers, "...welded steel incorporating found, functional objects which he terms 'Junk Art.'," according to his website.

"He takes pride in using the objects as he finds them with little, if any manipulation. Each piece he finds will someday be the perfect part of a particular sculpture. A planing tool might become a high heel or a gear chain could end up being a tail. Each found object has a specific purpose different from its original function," says his website.

A longtime Bostonian, Norvin came full circle as he teaches the very same figure sculpting classes he took as a child at the Museum of Fine Arts.

With his wife, Anne Sasser, and partner Benjamin Todd, the trio opened the Stonybrook Fine Arts Sculpture School at 24 Porter St., in Jamaica Plain in 2007. Across from the Sam Adams Brewery, very cool and unique art projects can be seen from the outside.