Call for Black Lives Matter Art by Jamaica Plain Arts Council; Open Studios Cancelled

The Jamaica Plain Art Council has extended its call for Black Lives Matter art.



"As a visual arts organization, we want to help make your voices heard (seen) through art," said a JPAC newsletter. "We are offering artists a chance to submit pieces that represent, reflect upon and/or support the Black Live Matter cause and oppose racial injustice in all forms."

Selected work with the artist's short statement will be highlighted on JPAC's social media platforms. Art can be submitted by sending your image along with a brief statement (3-5 sentences) and the heading "JPAC BLM Justice for All" to coordinator@jpopenstudios. com. Submissions are requested by August 1, but will be accepted after that date.

On another note, the annual Jamaica Plain Open Studios has been cancelled for 2020 due to public safety concerns due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. The Jamaica Plain Arts Council announced that JP Open Studios 2021 will take place September 25th-26th, 2021.

JPAC would also like to hear your ideas for alternatives to the traditional open studios event. Please email coordinator@jpopenstudios.com, and provide as many details as possible.