MBTA E Branch Between Heath Street-Prudential Closed Aug. 2– 29

The MBTA E Branch between the Heath Street and Prudential stops will be closed from Aug. 2 to Aug. 20 as part of Green Line track and intersection upgrades.

The closures are part of the accelerated Green Line Track and Intersections Upgrades Project. Free shuttles will operate all day, every day, during the closure. The MBTA Route 39 bus will be providing regular service during the closure.

Prep work for the project began July 20 and continues this week from July 27-31 at Huntington Avenue near Parker Street/Forsyth Way. The prep work will be from 9 pm to 5 am, and will not affect Green Line E service. Crews will be welding, saw-cutting, and doing other work. To report a noise issue, please call the 24/7 MBTA hotline at 508-676-3517.