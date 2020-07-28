George Floyd Mural Removed from Public View in Hyde Square…But It’s OK

If you've been through Hyde Square the last several days and noticed that the George Floyd mural is no longer outside of Core Cannabis -- don't worry.



Jamaica Plain News reader @DVDeeJP noticed the mural was no longer visible from the street.

The mural is gone! What happened? I walked by last night and it was all painted over! — DVDeeJP (@DVDeeJP) July 25, 2020

"We are excited to be installing our permanent entry as we prepare for the launch of our cannabis dispensary so we will be moving our George Floyd memorial indoors," said Tomas Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer of Core Cannabis.

Gonzalez said the mural created by artist Alexander Golob, will be joined with other artwork by members of the community and beyond.