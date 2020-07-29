Virtual Meeting on How to Improve Centre & Walter Streets Intersection on July 30

The public is going to receive an update on the proposed design concept to improve the intersection of Centre and Walter streets in a virtual meeting on July 30.



As many people can attest, the intersection is problematic with accidents happening frequently.

After the presentation, the public will be invited to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposed design concept, using a chat function that will be available through the remote participation platform.

To join the meeting please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9154618883245545231 from 6:30 to 8 pm on Thursday, July 30.

Call-in Information: Dial 562-247-8422

Access Code: 328-910-940

If you need assistance when registering, please contact Nate Cabral-Curtis at ncabral-curtis@hshassoc.com.

Can't make it to the meeting? The presentation will be available at mass.gov/dcr-public-meetings-information. DCR would like public feedback, and the deadline for comments is August 14, 2020. Comments can be submitted online at mass.gov/dcr/public-comment or by or by writing to:

Centre Street and Walter Street Intersection Improvements

c/o Howard Stein Hudson

11 Beacon Street, Suite 1100, Boston, MA 02108.

Please note that public comments submitted to DCR may be posted on the DCR website in their entirety, and no information, including personal information, will be redacted.