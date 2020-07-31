Boston Scores Creates Community Through Activity During Pandemic

With reports of students suffering from social isolation and fundraising efforts facing strong headwinds, Jamaica Plain-based BostonScores, one of the largest afterschool providers of the Boston Public School System, found an ingenious way to fill two needs with one deed.





On June 1, the 20-year old organization started Boston Moves!, a campaign that allows individuals to form virtual teams around the goal of being active and raising critical funds for underserved Boston students.

The campaign hit the nerve of the current times: Fifteen teams (and counting) are now competing with each other in the categories of most active minutes per week and most funds raised. Among them are the New England Revolution front office, Deloitte and Acadian Asset Management, as well as several groups of individuals. The most active team logged an average of 60 daily minutes of activity for each participant during the past week. Activities range from daily scooting, to hiking, indoor cycling, and home renovation projects.

“The Boston Moves campaign has been really helpful for me both mentally and physically. It was getting too easy to sit on the couch and not exercise due to the pandemic and craziness at home. Being part of the Boston Moves campaign has motivated me to help my team by moving daily and raising money for a great cause,” said Boston Moves participant Aaron Belanger.

The campaign will run until the end of August and new teams and individuals are welcome to sign up at any point. All funds raised will support students at Boston Public Schools.

Please visit www.bostonmoves.org for more information.