Photos: Beautiful Black-Crowned Night-Heron at Jamaica Pond

Check out a rare sighting of a black-crowned night-heron that was photographed by a local resident at Jamaica Pond.



Ben Achtenberg provided Jamaica Plain News with these photos of the black-crowned night-heron he recently spotted at the pond.

Here are several facts about them from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology:

They are not on the national endangered birds list.

All migratory birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

The North American Waterbird Conservation Plan says they are a species of moderate concern

As their name indicates, they feed mostly at nighttime through dawn

They are the most widespread heron in the world