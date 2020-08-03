Photos: Beautiful Black-Crowned Night-Heron at Jamaica Pond

Check out a rare sighting of a black-crowned night-heron that was photographed by a local resident at Jamaica Pond.

Black-crowned night-heron photographed by Ben Achtenberg at Jamaica Pond in July 2020.

 

Ben Achtenberg provided Jamaica Plain News with these photos of the black-crowned night-heron he recently spotted at the pond.

Here are several facts about them from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology:

  • They are not on the national endangered birds list.
  • All migratory birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
  • The North American Waterbird Conservation Plan says they are a species of moderate concern
  • As their name indicates, they feed mostly at nighttime through dawn
  • They are the most widespread heron in the world

