Photos: Beautiful Black-Crowned Night-Heron at Jamaica Pond

Check out a rare sighting of a black-crowned night-heron that was photographed by a local resident at Jamaica Pond.
Ben Achtenberg provided Jamaica Plain News with these photos of the black-crowned night-heron he recently spotted at the pond.
Here are several facts about them from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology:
- They are not on the national endangered birds list.
- All migratory birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
- The North American Waterbird Conservation Plan says they are a species of moderate concern
- As their name indicates, they feed mostly at nighttime through dawn
- They are the most widespread heron in the world
