Rose JP Consignment Closing Centre Street Store, Going Fully Online

The proprietors of the Rose JP Consignment store announced that they are closing their Centre Street brick and mortar business due to the affects of the Coronavirus.



In a the glass is half full attitude Instagram post, co-owners Carina and John Lopez explained why they are closing their store that just debuted in November 2019.

"As you have seen many small businesses and big corporations are closing left and right in our communities..." said Carina.

"But as you all know, people are doing a lot more online shopping than going into a store physically," she said.

Due to the pandemic the store was closed for three months and just reopened, but its last day will be August 22.

Since its inception in a tucked away Heath Street storefront, Rose JP Consignment was pivoting and evolving. And while it was always their dream to have a store on Centre Street, they are transitioning to being mainly an online store, with a showroom in Randolph, Massachusetts, where people will be able to pick up orders and shop by appointment. They are also revamping and expanding their website to show more of their inventory. John will be making deliveries to customers throughout the greater Boston area.

They are clearing out inventory from their Jamaica Plain store, and most things are $20 or cheaper.

Lopez added she's become friends and found mentors from all the women customers she's met, and will miss connecting with people, but hopes to do in-person pop-ups in Boston in the future.

"This is not a goodbye -- it's a 'see you always' because we'll be at your fingerprints," said Lopez.

Rose JP Consignment is now added to the growing list of businesses that closed due to the Coronavirus. Bella Luna and the Milky Way Lounge closed in June as a result of the Coronavirus, as did Hatched and JP Reps Fitness, and the Taylor House bed and breakfast.