Virtual Senate and Congressional Candidates Forum on August 12

Six Boston Democratic Ward Committees are sponsoring a virtual candidates forum for two Congressional Districts and U.S. Senate on August 12.



The candidate forum begins at 5:30 pm, and will be available to the public through Zoom and sponsored by the Democratic Committees of Wards 8, 9, 10, 11, 19, and 20. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Chapter of the NAACP, will moderate the forum.

The forum will include Congressman Stephen Lynch, D-8th, and his Democratic Party challenger Robbie Goldstein, who has positioned himself as less conservative than Lynch. U.S. Senator Ed Markey and his Democratic Party challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy, will also address the forum. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, D-7th, will also speak to the forum. She is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Jamaica Plain is represented by both the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts.

Local state Reps Liz Malia, D-11th Suffolk, and Nika Elugardo, D-15th Suffolk, will also speak to the forum.