Polling Location Changes for September 1 Election + Still Time to Register to Vote!

There are 20 polling location changes across Boston that voters should be aware of before heading to vote on September 1.



None of the precinct polling location changes or entrance changes are in Jamaica Plain, albeit the polling location at 125 Amory Street (Amory Street Apartments) is being relocated to 120 Amory Street (Word of Life Tabernacle Church). All of the polling location changes and entrance changes are below.

The following is from the City of Boston:

Still Time to Register to Vote

You can register to vote either in person at the Election Department in City Hall in room 241, by mail, online or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles by August 22, 2020 at 8 pm to vote in the State Primary election.

Early Voting

Registered voters can also decide to vote during the early voting period from Saturday, August 22 through Friday, August 28, 2020. Registered voters can vote at any of the early voting sites. No excuse is required to vote early. Hours and locations for early voting can be found here.

Voting by mail

All registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes during the week of July 20, 2020. The application is in a postcard format. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by August 26, 2020 for the State Primary. Voters may request a ballot using the vote-by-mail application for the September 1, 2020 State Primary, November 3, 2020 State Election or all 2020 elections. Voters may also request ballots in Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese.

Voters can track their ballots here. If a voter has not received or lost this application, they can request a new ballot application by completing this form here and sending it to the City of Boston's Election Department, via mail, email, or fax:

1 City Hall Square, Room 241

Boston, MA 02201

Email: absenteevoter@boston.gov

Fax: 617-635-4483

Voters may return their ballot by mail using the prepaid envelope, at an early voting location (during the early voting period), or using the Election Department dropbox located on the third floor of City Hall. City Hall is currently open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The dropbox will be accessible Monday through Friday.

Absentee voting in person is available until August 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Elections Department in City Hall. To qualify to vote absentee, registered voters must be absent from the City on Election Day, must have a religious belief which prevents them from going inside of a polling location, or have a physical disability which prevents them from going to a polling location. The application to request an absentee ballot can be completed by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. Learn more about applying here.

For more information on how to participate in this year's elections, please visit boston.gov/election.

There are 20 precinct polling location changes this cycle:

WARD/PRECINCT PREVIOUS LOCATION NEW LOCATION Ward 1, Precinct 15 and Ward 13, Precinct 3 Harbor Point Technology Center 15 Harbor Point Blvd Dorchester, MA 02125 Corcoran Jennison Mullins Community Building 270 Mt Vernon St Dorchester, MA 02125 Ward 4, Precincts 6 and 7 Morville House 100 Norway St Boston, MA 02115 Northeastern University, Matthew's Arena 238 St Botolph St Boston, MA 02115 Ward 4, Precincts 5 and 8 Symphony Plaza East and West 334 Massachusetts Ave Boston, MA 02115 Northeastern University, Matthew's Arena 238 St Botolph St Boston, MA 02115 Ward 7, Precincts 1 and 2 BCYF Curley Recreation Center 1663 Columbia Rd Boston, MA 02127 Joseph P. Tynan School 650 E 4th St Boston, MA 02127 Ward 9, Precinct 5 Marcus Garvey Gardens 44 John Eliot Sq Boston, MA 02119 BCYF Shelburne Center 2730 Washington St Boston, MA 02119 Ward 11, Precinct 4 Amory Street Apartments 125 Amory St Boston, MA 02119 Word of Life Tabernacle Church 120 Amory St Boston, MA 02119 Ward 13, Precincts 1 and 2 Cardinal Medeiros Apartments 11 Woodcliff St Boston, MA 02125 John Winthrop Street Elementary School 35 Brookford St Boston, MA 02125 Ward 13, Precincts 7 and 8 Catherine Clark Apartments 915 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02125 Saint Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy- Columbia Campus 790 Columbia Rd Dorchester, MA 02125 Ward 17, Precincts 1 and 3 Roxbury Prep Lucy Stone Campus 22 Regina Rd Boston, MA 02124 Codman Square Tech Center 450 Washington St Boston, MA 02124 Ward 18, Precincts 12 and 19 Boston Trinity Academy 17 Hale St Hyde Park, MA 02136 Hyde Park Municipal Building 1179 River St Hyde Park, MA 02136 Ward 19, Precincts 10 and 13 BCYF Roslindale Community Center 6 Cummins Hwy Boston, MA 02131 Washington Irving School 105 Cummins Hwy Roslindale, MA 02131

Additionally, there are five voter entrance changes to polling locations this cycle:

WARD/PRECINCT LOCATION VOTER ENTRANCE Ward 5, Precinct 1 41 Berkeley St Boston, MA 02116 Berkeley Street side of the building Ward 5, Precinct 3 24 Beacon St Boston, MA 02133 Bowdoin Street through Ashburton Park Ward 5, Precincts 7 and 8 700 Boylston St Boston, MA 02116 Dartmouth Street side of the building Ward 11, Precinct 2 BCYF Shelburne Center 2730 Washington St Boston, MA 02119 Moved from the community room to the Gymnasium. Enter through the parking lot on Dale Street Ward 18, Precinct 3 Mattahunt Elementary School 100 Hebron Street Mattapan, MA 02126 Moved from the small gymnasium in the Community Center Building to the Cafeteria in the School