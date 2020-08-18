Polling Location Changes for September 1 Election + Still Time to Register to Vote!

By |
Print More

There are 20 polling location changes across Boston that voters should be aware of before heading to vote on September 1.

None of the precinct polling location changes or entrance changes are in Jamaica Plain, albeit the polling location at 125 Amory Street (Amory Street Apartments) is being relocated to 120 Amory Street (Word of Life Tabernacle Church). All of the polling location changes and entrance changes are below.

The following is from the City of Boston:

Still Time to Register to Vote

You can register to vote either in person at the Election Department in City Hall in room 241, by mail, online or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles by August 22, 2020 at 8 pm to vote in the State Primary election.

Early Voting

Registered voters can also decide to vote during the early voting period from Saturday, August 22 through Friday, August 28, 2020. Registered voters can vote at any of the early voting sites. No excuse is required to vote early. Hours and locations for early voting can be found here.

Voting by mail

All registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes during the week of July 20, 2020. The application is in a postcard format. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by August 26, 2020 for the State Primary. Voters may request a ballot using the vote-by-mail application for the September 1, 2020 State Primary, November 3, 2020 State Election or all 2020 elections. Voters may also request ballots in Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese.

Voters can track their ballots here. If a voter has not received or lost this application, they can request a new ballot application by completing this form here and sending it to the City of Boston's Election Department, via mail, email, or fax:

1 City Hall Square, Room 241
Boston, MA 02201
Email: absenteevoter@boston.gov

Fax: 617-635-4483

Voters may return their ballot by mail using the prepaid envelope, at an early voting location (during the early voting period), or using the Election Department dropbox located on the third floor of City Hall. City Hall is currently open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The dropbox will be accessible Monday through Friday.

Absentee voting in person is available until August 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Elections Department in City Hall. To qualify to vote absentee, registered voters must be absent from the City on Election Day, must have a religious belief which prevents them from going inside of a polling location, or have a physical disability which prevents them from going to a polling location. The application to request an absentee ballot can be completed by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. Learn more about applying here.

For more information on how to participate in this year's elections, please visit boston.gov/election.

There are 20 precinct polling location changes this cycle:

 

WARD/PRECINCT
PREVIOUS LOCATION
NEW LOCATION
Ward 1, Precinct 15 and Ward 13, Precinct 3
Harbor Point Technology Center
15 Harbor Point Blvd
Dorchester, MA 02125
Corcoran Jennison Mullins Community Building
270 Mt Vernon St
Dorchester, MA 02125
Ward 4, Precincts 6 and 7
Morville House
100 Norway St
Boston, MA 02115
Northeastern University, Matthew's Arena
238 St Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Ward 4, Precincts 5 and 8
Symphony Plaza East and West
334 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02115
Northeastern University, Matthew's Arena
238 St Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Ward 7, Precincts 1 and 2
BCYF Curley Recreation Center
1663 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Joseph P. Tynan School
650 E 4th St
Boston, MA 02127
Ward 9, Precinct 5
Marcus Garvey Gardens
44 John Eliot Sq
Boston, MA 02119
BCYF Shelburne Center
2730 Washington St
Boston, MA 02119
Ward 11, Precinct 4
Amory Street Apartments
125 Amory St
Boston, MA 02119
Word of Life Tabernacle Church
120 Amory St
Boston, MA 02119
Ward 13, Precincts 1 and 2
Cardinal Medeiros Apartments
11 Woodcliff St
Boston, MA 02125
John Winthrop Street Elementary School
35 Brookford St
Boston, MA 02125
Ward 13, Precincts 7 and 8
Catherine Clark Apartments
915 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
Saint Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy- Columbia Campus
790 Columbia Rd
Dorchester, MA 02125
Ward 17, Precincts 1 and 3
Roxbury Prep Lucy Stone Campus
22 Regina Rd
Boston, MA 02124
Codman Square Tech Center
450 Washington St
Boston, MA 02124
Ward 18, Precincts 12 and 19
Boston Trinity Academy
17 Hale St
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Hyde Park Municipal Building
1179 River St
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Ward 19, Precincts 10 and 13
BCYF Roslindale Community Center
6 Cummins Hwy
Boston, MA 02131
Washington Irving School
105 Cummins Hwy
Roslindale, MA 02131

 

Additionally, there are five voter entrance changes to polling locations this cycle:

 

WARD/PRECINCT
LOCATION
VOTER ENTRANCE
Ward 5, Precinct 1
41 Berkeley St
Boston, MA 02116
Berkeley Street side of the building
Ward 5, Precinct 3
24 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02133
Bowdoin Street through Ashburton Park
Ward 5, Precincts 7 and 8
700 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02116
Dartmouth Street side of the building
Ward 11, Precinct 2
BCYF Shelburne Center
2730 Washington St
Boston, MA 02119
Moved from the community room to the Gymnasium. Enter through the parking lot on Dale Street
Ward 18, Precinct 3
Mattahunt Elementary School
100 Hebron Street
Mattapan, MA 02126
Moved from the small gymnasium in the Community Center Building to the Cafeteria in the School
153 Views