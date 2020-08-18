Polling Location Changes for September 1 Election + Still Time to Register to Vote!

There are 20 polling location changes across Boston that voters should be aware of before heading to vote on September 1.
None of the precinct polling location changes or entrance changes are in Jamaica Plain, albeit the polling location at 125 Amory Street (Amory Street Apartments) is being relocated to 120 Amory Street (Word of Life Tabernacle Church). All of the polling location changes and entrance changes are below.
The following is from the City of Boston:
Still Time to Register to Vote
You can register to vote either in person at the Election Department in City Hall in room 241, by mail, online or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles by August 22, 2020 at 8 pm to vote in the State Primary election.
Early Voting
Registered voters can also decide to vote during the early voting period from Saturday, August 22 through Friday, August 28, 2020. Registered voters can vote at any of the early voting sites. No excuse is required to vote early. Hours and locations for early voting can be found here.
Voting by mail
All registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes during the week of July 20, 2020. The application is in a postcard format. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by August 26, 2020 for the State Primary. Voters may request a ballot using the vote-by-mail application for the September 1, 2020 State Primary, November 3, 2020 State Election or all 2020 elections. Voters may also request ballots in Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese.
Voters can track their ballots here. If a voter has not received or lost this application, they can request a new ballot application by completing this form here and sending it to the City of Boston's Election Department, via mail, email, or fax:
1 City Hall Square, Room 241
Boston, MA 02201
Email: absenteevoter@boston.gov
Fax: 617-635-4483
Voters may return their ballot by mail using the prepaid envelope, at an early voting location (during the early voting period), or using the Election Department dropbox located on the third floor of City Hall. City Hall is currently open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The dropbox will be accessible Monday through Friday.
Absentee voting in person is available until August 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Elections Department in City Hall. To qualify to vote absentee, registered voters must be absent from the City on Election Day, must have a religious belief which prevents them from going inside of a polling location, or have a physical disability which prevents them from going to a polling location. The application to request an absentee ballot can be completed by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. Learn more about applying here.
For more information on how to participate in this year's elections, please visit boston.gov/election.
|
WARD/PRECINCT
|
PREVIOUS LOCATION
|
NEW LOCATION
|
Ward 1, Precinct 15 and Ward 13, Precinct 3
|
Harbor Point Technology Center
15 Harbor Point Blvd
Dorchester, MA 02125
|
Corcoran Jennison Mullins Community Building
270 Mt Vernon St
Dorchester, MA 02125
|
Ward 4, Precincts 6 and 7
|
Morville House
100 Norway St
Boston, MA 02115
|
Northeastern University, Matthew's Arena
238 St Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
|
Ward 4, Precincts 5 and 8
|
Symphony Plaza East and West
334 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02115
|
Northeastern University, Matthew's Arena
238 St Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
|
Ward 7, Precincts 1 and 2
|
BCYF Curley Recreation Center
1663 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
|
Joseph P. Tynan School
650 E 4th St
Boston, MA 02127
|
Ward 9, Precinct 5
|
Marcus Garvey Gardens
44 John Eliot Sq
Boston, MA 02119
|
BCYF Shelburne Center
2730 Washington St
Boston, MA 02119
|
Ward 11, Precinct 4
|
Amory Street Apartments
125 Amory St
Boston, MA 02119
|
Word of Life Tabernacle Church
120 Amory St
Boston, MA 02119
|
Ward 13, Precincts 1 and 2
|
Cardinal Medeiros Apartments
11 Woodcliff St
Boston, MA 02125
|
John Winthrop Street Elementary School
35 Brookford St
Boston, MA 02125
|
Ward 13, Precincts 7 and 8
|
Catherine Clark Apartments
915 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
|
Saint Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy- Columbia Campus
790 Columbia Rd
Dorchester, MA 02125
|
Ward 17, Precincts 1 and 3
|
Roxbury Prep Lucy Stone Campus
22 Regina Rd
Boston, MA 02124
|
Codman Square Tech Center
450 Washington St
Boston, MA 02124
|
Ward 18, Precincts 12 and 19
|
Boston Trinity Academy
17 Hale St
Hyde Park, MA 02136
|
Hyde Park Municipal Building
1179 River St
Hyde Park, MA 02136
|
Ward 19, Precincts 10 and 13
|
BCYF Roslindale Community Center
6 Cummins Hwy
Boston, MA 02131
|
Washington Irving School
105 Cummins Hwy
Roslindale, MA 02131
|
WARD/PRECINCT
|
LOCATION
|
VOTER ENTRANCE
|
Ward 5, Precinct 1
|
41 Berkeley St
Boston, MA 02116
|
Berkeley Street side of the building
|
Ward 5, Precinct 3
|
24 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02133
|
Bowdoin Street through Ashburton Park
|
Ward 5, Precincts 7 and 8
|
700 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02116
|
Dartmouth Street side of the building
|
Ward 11, Precinct 2
|
BCYF Shelburne Center
2730 Washington St
Boston, MA 02119
|
Moved from the community room to the Gymnasium. Enter through the parking lot on Dale Street
|
Ward 18, Precinct 3
|
Mattahunt Elementary School
100 Hebron Street
Mattapan, MA 02126
|
Moved from the small gymnasium in the Community Center Building to the Cafeteria in the School