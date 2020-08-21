JP Drive-In Movie Night Showing ‘Casablanca’ on Saturday

It won't be a gin joint on Saturday, August 22 when Jamaica Plain Movie Night hosts its second drive-in experience. Moviegoers will be looking at the classic movie Casablanca.



This is the second drive-in movie for JPMN at the St. Theresa of Avila Church parking lot in West Roxbury. Sound is broadcasted through transistor radioes that are provided by JPMN.

People are welcome to sit in their vehicles or lawn chairs.

The first drive-in movie for JPMN raised $1,400 for JP Main Streets' COVID Relief Fund.

For this showing the funds will go towards supporting JPMN so it can continue to offer more films going forward.

In one key way the film is a departure for JPMN. Up until the pandemic hit JP Movie Night showed independent films, many by local filmmakers, at the First Baptist Church in JP.

The movie starts at 8:30 pm, and you can buy tickets online by clicking here. Tickets will cost $40 per car, and are only available on line at jpmovienight.org. No tickets will be sold at the gate, and no paper tickets will be required.