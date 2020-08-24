All Boston Public School Students Starting Remote; Will Return to School in Phases

All Boston Public School students will begin remote learning for the school year on September 21, and report back to school in phases.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, and Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez, announced BPS' plan for the year.

“This plan was developed with the input of families, educators and public health experts, and every step will follow science and public health data," said Walsh. "For many of our students, school is not just a place to learn, but also a place for nutritious meals, care and mentoring, and social development. Throughout the school year and beyond, we will continue the work that began long before COVID-19: to close opportunity and achievement gaps, and give every single child the quality education that they deserve.”

Students with the highest need will start in a hybrid model on Oct. 1. Grades KO, K-1, K-2 will begin hybrid learning no sooner than Oct. 15; Grades 1-3 will begin hybrid learning no sooner than Oct. 22; Grades 4-8 will begin hybrid learning no sooner than Nov. 5; and grades 9-12 will begin hybrid learning no sooner than Nov. 16.

The BPS reopening plan outlines two options for families: 1) all remote learning with five days a week of online instruction; 2) hybrid learning with two days a week of learning in schools and three days of remote learning.

“By phasing grades in every two weeks, teachers and school staff will have the time they need to get comfortable with the safety of their buildings and classrooms before students arrive, and allow us to monitor for any COVID activity between phases," said Martinez. "As we have said from the beginning, these dates are dependent on public health data, and we will be closely monitoring the public health situation while creating a safe space for Boston’s students to learn.”

To come to this plan, BPS held 33 community meetings, held in 10 different languages, met with unions, nurses, public health officials, two school committee meetings, and on Boston City Council meeting.

For more information about learning models, as well as the most recent draft of BPS' reopening plan, click on bostonpublicschools.org/ reopening. Families with questions can contact reopening@bostonpublicschools. org.