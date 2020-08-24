Letter to the Editor: Open Parking Around the Arnold Arboretum

The city should reopen parking on the streets abutting the Arnold Arboretum. Parking was closed on the Arborway and Bussey Street this spring reacting to and anticipating the welcome-back-to-warm-weather crowds and Lilac Sunday.



Since then COVID infection rates have been dramatically reduced, and we have learned that the safest place is outside. The Arnold Arboretum is a 281-acre open space jewel in the heart of the city.

Never have we needed the availability of open parks more for both our physical and mental health. The parking restrictions deny easy access the elderly, disabled and families with young children from other neighborhoods.

At this time, we should be encouraging all of us to get outside. A dated parking restriction around the Arnold Arboretum is actually counterproductive to our collective efforts at suppressing the pandemic.

Tony LaCasse