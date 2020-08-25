Are You An Architectural Expert? Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal Accepting Applications

The Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal is accepting applications through August 27.



Architects.org posted about the ZBA's search for one architect to serve on the seven member board.

"In the spirit of the recent home rule petition from Boston's City Council..." one architect will serve on the board and one architect will be chosen as an alternate member of the ZBA. The home rule petition, which the mayor signed, but needs to approved by the state legislature and the governor would add two more seats to the board, create term limits and require the board to submit quarterly reports. The architect would be one of the new members.

Candidates should have experience with urban planning and/or climate issues. Women and minority architects are strongly encouraged to apply, and you must be a Boston resident.

Click here for more information and how to apply.