Pandemic Rules In Place During Early Voting in JP

People waited in line for the noontime start of early voting at the Margarita Muniz School on Thursday. It was the only day that early voting was being offered in Jamaica Plain for the September 1 primary.



While people tried to social distance themselves six feet from each other outside of the school, lines were clearly taped to the floor on the inside, and hand sanitizer was distributed by a poll worker wearing gloves and a plastic face shield.

Seeing voters lined up on Child Street energized Jamaica Plain's Marie Turley, Democratic State Committee Woman (2nd Suffolk), who was outside of the school supporting state Rep. Liz Malia (D-11th).

Early voting is being offered in different neighborhoods through Aug. 28. City Hall will be open for early voting Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm, and until 8 pm on Thursday for early voting.

Voters who had filled out mail-in applications didn't have to wait inline, as they were able to walk six feet into the school and drop it off in a ballot box.

Everyone wore a mask, particularly poll workers, of whom some wore gloves and face shields. Also, normally the voting booths to fill out a ballot has four private spaces, but only two were available, and the other two were marked off with tape.

You can also track your mail-in ballot through the Secretary of State's website by clicking here.