Curtis Hall Community Center Pool Reopening September 2

The Curtis Hall Pool will be one of four indoor city pools reopening to the public starting Sept. 2.



"As we head towards the end of summer, I am pleased we are able to open up indoor swimming options for our residents," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "[Boston Centers for Youth and Family] has spent a lot of time making sure that safety protocols are in place so that we can open these additional recreational facilities within the current COVID-19 guidelines. I encourage residents to take advantage of these options and continue to take all the precautions: wearing face coverings when out, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands."

Along with Curtis Hall, Draper Pool in West Roxbury, Flaherty Pool in Roslindale, and Mason Pool in Dorchester, are all indoors, and opening on Sept. 2. Two outdoor pools that have been open, Clougherty Pool in Charlestown, and Mirabella Pool in North End, have been open, but will close after Labor Day.

The Curtis Hall Community Center pool will be open weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm, and as of now, the pool will only offer lap swimming to the public.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there are several new protocols in place at all BCYF pools:

Visitors must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-registration as walk-ins will not be allowed. Registration will open Tuesday, September 1. Pool capacity has been reduced to one swimmer per lane for lap swim and roughly 10 percent capacity for youth programming.

Registration will go live 24 hours before the following day's sessions and will remain open until all spots are taken or until the session begins, whichever comes first.

Lap swim sessions of 45 minutes each and sessions where youth can register for various aquatics programming will be offered.

When registering for a session, visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. The screening questions will be asked again when checking to the pool for the registered session.

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur at opening and closing and between each swim session.

Visitors must come dressed to swim as locker rooms/changing areas will be closed. Restrooms (if access is required) can be accessed through a locker room, but visitors cannot use the lockers or changing area.

Face coverings (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn at all times when not in the water.

Swimming lessons, which would require close physical contact, will not be offered.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required for all individuals outside of a household group and applies to deck areas, bathrooms, wading areas, the water, and the pool deck.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.