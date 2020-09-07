Found in Franklin Park: Human Skeletal Remains; Loaded Gun Fished Out of Pond

The majority of people who've made their way through Franklin Park in the last week or so probably don't know about two haunting things recently discovered in the recreational haven.



On Aug. 29, two people who were magnet fishing in Scarboro Pond off a bridge pulled up something heavy -- a firearm.

Boston Police met Park Rangers and the two people who fished out the gun, which was loaded and covered in muddy gunk, according to BPDnews.com. Due to the mud, the make and model were not immediately identified, and the firearm was given to the BPD Ballistics Unit for further investigation.

On Sept. 3, human skeletal remains were found behind the Shattuck Hospital, off of Circuit drive, about 20 yards into the woods, reported Boston 25. Boston Police and State Police K-9 searched the area. The State Medical Examiner was determining whether there was foul play involved.

Police have not said whether they think the firearm and skeletal remains are linked in some way.