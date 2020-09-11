Oh, Baby! City Councilor Matt O’Malley Welcomes Newest Constituent!

District 6 Boston City Councilor Matt O'Malley and his wife, Kathyrn Niforos, are celebrating the birth of their baby girl who was born on Wednesday.



Margot Gillian O’Malley was born at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at 10:44 am. Margot weighed 6 lbs 13 oz. and measured at 18.5 inches.

The maternal grandparents are Peter and Suzanne Niforos of Groton, Connecticut. The paternal grandparents are George and Marianne O’Malley of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

Welcome to the world, Margot!