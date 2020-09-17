New Consignment Store Open on Centre Street, Accepting Drop-offs

A new consignment store opened on Centre Street this week and is holding a grand opening this Saturday.



DVSTY Consignment announced on Facebook that it is taking drop-offs of items, including Banana Republic, J. Crew, designer and boutique clothing, contemporary and vintage items. Items need to be in good condition and looking presentable, washed, and ready to sell.

The store is located at 713 Centre St.



They're also giving away free tote bags to the first 100 customers on Saturday as part of their grand opening.

