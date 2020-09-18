Will Doyle’s Be Revived? Community Meeting to Discuss Upcoming Project

While it won't be the Doyle's Pub that you, your father, your father's father, and his father, grew up with -- there is a proposed project to revive the pub that closed last year after 137 years of serving the community.



facebook.com/doylescafeboston

The Save Doyle's Cafe Facebook page posted an update with a flyer for an Oct. 1 community meeting.

"Priorities have shifted these past few months as we struggle through this pandemic and all of us take stock of what is dear. While we know there are more pressing issues at this time, we also know that our community will recover and life will resume some day.

When that day comes, we hope that our beloved pub will be once again part of our community. And on this front, there is a glimmer of hope and possibility..." said the post.

The post says there is a proposal for a revived Doyle's that would include a pub/restaurant with a community room. They said there's even a possibility of the very popular Doyle's Road Race being revived, too.

The community meeting flyer includes the logos of WaterMark Development and Scales Architecture. WaterMark Development is a Roxbury-based (so they're local) company. In recent years WaterMark built a Victorian style nine-unit million-dollar condo building on Everett Street on an empty parcel, and restored a Victorian style building at 73 Sheridan Street into eight condos.

While it may still be called Doyle's, it will be tough to replicate the historical nature of the pub because much of the memorabilia that adorned the walls were auctioned off last year.

The community meeting is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 6:30 pm in Doyle's parking lot (3484 Washington St.). Social distancing and masks are required to attend. The development team will be present to discuss the proposed project and answer any questions.