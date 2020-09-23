JP Artists Hosting Open Studios Pop-Up on Sept. 26…But It’s Not Associated with JP Open Studios

Are you missing JP Open Studios this year? Then attend an open studios pop-up on Sept. 26. But the event is not associated with JP Open Studios or the JP Arts Council.
The pop-up is Sept. 26 from 11 am to 5 pm on the outside lawn of the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.). Masks are required.
The pop-up is featuring 10 Jamaica Plain area artists and crafters:
Keyse Angelo - Flauxy Jewelry
Andy Brody - Pottery
Alicia Fessenden - Tricopot Designs, Ceramics
Erik Gehring - Photography
Lisa Goren - Watercolors
Kymberlee Keckler - Luxury Soap and Artisan Chocolates
Jamie Kendrioski - Oil and Acrylic Painter
Brenda Killian - Painter
Nanyc Marks - Painter and Mixed Media Artist
Sharif Muhammad - Digital Artist
Please consider donating to the canned/box food drive to support the Food Justice Project.
Rain date Saturday, October 3.