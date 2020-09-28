Councilor Andrea Campbell Announces Mayoral Candidacy

District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell has thrown her hat into the ring to be the next mayor of Boston.



"In this profound moment of reckoning for our country and our city, as people rise up to demand change, Boston needs leadership that not only understands, but has lived the systemic inequities facing our residents every day," said Campbell on her campaign site. "I’m running for Mayor to be that leader, to confront racism head-on, eradicate inequities, and finally make Boston a City that works for everyone."

Campbell was the first the first Black woman to serve as Boston City Council president, and was long rumored to be running for mayor.

Campbell announced her candidacy on Thursday in front of 1850 Washington St. in Roxbury, a public housing building where she lived for the first eight years of her life.

Her campaign reported she raised more than $50,000 within the first 24 hours of her announcement.

Campbell defeated longtime incumbent Charles Yancey in 2015 to be come District 4's councilor, which represents large parts of Dorchester, Mattapan, and little pieces of Jamaica Plain and Roslindale. While representing District 4, Campbell looked to address issues being faced Bostonians, including a school system she feels underserves communities of color, criminal justice reform, closing generational inequities in a city with one of the worst racial wealth gaps in the country.

Campbell previously served as Deputy Legal Counsel in Governor Deval Patrick’s administration.

Campbell tweeted out a campaign video with diverse supporters saying why they are supporting her.

My entire life has been connected to and shaped by this city. Now, I’m running for mayor of Boston because every neighborhood deserves real change and a real chance. Who’s with me? https://t.co/GOVqZww9xD pic.twitter.com/q13uklGCiF — Andrea J. Campbell (@andreaforboston) September 24, 2020

Campbell joins fellow City Councilor Michelle Wu as two possible challengers to Mayor Marty Walsh, who has not stated whether he intends to run again in 2021.