Awesome Photos of Praying Mantis’ Visit to JP Resident’s Flowers

It's not every day that you see a praying mantis in Jamaica Plain. Yet alone on the porch of a third floor apartment.





"I went out on the porch because I saw that my plants had blown over and when I picked one of them up, I noticed a huge praying mantis hangin out on one of the flowers. I probably spent a good 20 minutes watching it (and taking pictures!)," said Rebecca Glucklich.

It's almost as if Glucklich had a personal photo shoot with the praying mantis as it let itself be seen amongst her flowers.

"I've never seen one in JP and being up on the third floor, it was quite a surprise -- but a really good one," said Glucklich. "I think I've seen one at one point in my life out in the woods somewhere."

Here are some random facts about praying mantis:

Mantises are an order (Mantodea) of insects that contains more than 2,400 species in about 430 genera in 15 families, according to wikipedia.

A praying mantis average lifespan is one year in the wild, according to National Geographic.

Praying mantis can be from .5 to 6 inches long, according to National Geographic.

Quite possibly what praying mantises are notorious for is that they eat others of their own kind. Particularly during mating, females will sometimes eat her mate just after or even during mating.