Free Screening of Magical Realist Film ‘Hyphen’ on Oct. 6

The Hyde Square Task Force is offering a free screening of Hyphen, a short film by Boston's Maria Servellón, an award-winning filmmaker, multimedia artist, educator, and arts advocate on Oct. 6.



The screening of the film starts at 6 pm, and will be followed by a discussion between the filmmaker and Paloma Valenzuela of La Gringa Loca Productions and a Q&A with audience members.

Hyphen is a magical realist, short fiction film based on the director's own memories and experiences. It follows four character versions on a transformative chronicle: Mimi, Maia, Mia, Ria. They learn to use imaginative forms of art, dance, and music to realize each of their dreams, fears, and achievements. Conjuring the impalpable power of creativity, they are able to overcome different challenges to create their own identities past cultural and gender expectations.

This event is part of Hyde Square Task Force's virtual event series for Latinx Heritage Month. For more information, contact Sarah at sarah@hydesquare.org or 617-318-6610. This event is being held at 30 Sunnyside St.