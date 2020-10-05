Developer Pitches ‘New’ Doyle’s with Roof Deck, Next Door Market, and Condos

A developer looking to create a new Doyle's restaurant in its original building is also pitching a mixed-use building next door, and another residential building across the street.



Lee Goodman of WaterMark Development met with neighbors on Oct. 1 in the parking lot of Doyle's, which shuttered its doors last year.

Along with a renovation of the current Doyle's building, a roof deck would be added. The interior would be reconfigured, and there'd a new community room with a partially open kitchen, reported UniversalHub.com. The interior could fit 100 people (post-COVID), and 100 more on the deck, which elevators would be added to make it ADA compliant. Goodman said that there would be murals in the same style of the ones that adorned the walls of the original Doyle's.

Next door to it, WaterMark Development wants to raze a residential building to make way for a 5,000 sq. ft commercial space that they imagine having a local market. There would be four floors of 16 units above the market.

Behind Doyle's there'd be another building with seven units above the parking lot, and also 29 parking spaces for the bar and market. There would be one parking space per unit using stackers, said Goodman.

Goodman said WaterMark Development is also wanting to build a triangular building with six units nearby near the corner of Williams Street and Meehan Street.

The next steps for WaterMark Development would be filing plans with Boston's Inspectional Services Department (ISD) to begin the process to receive zoning variances.

"In expectation of the next community meeting we want to create some additional street scape slides that show how the new buildings will fit into the existing neighborhood fabric," said Goodman to Jamaica Plain News.