Kendra Hicks Receives $31K in First Month of Fundraising for District Council Seat

Boston City Council District 6 candidate Kendra Hicks took in an impressive $31,492 in her first month of fundraising.



Hicks announced her candidacy for the district seat in September and had 414 individual donations, according to the campaign's ActBlue account that she shared with Jamaica Plain News. So she collected that total in less than a full month.

Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance's (OCPF) website reported she received $24,379. But that difference is due to a lag in reporting because of USPS delays for the checks, said Hicks.

“The support from this overwhelming number of grassroots donors shows that there’s a desire for a bold, visionary leader who is willing to take on the pressing issues facing District 6 including access to affordable housing, disparate economic opportunities, inequitable education, and the lack of community-centered solutions to over-policing & climate change,” said Hicks via a press release. “It’s my goal to ensure that we’re working towards a more equitable District 6, one that’s held together by our shared values”

Current District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley's campaign ended September with an ending balance of $159,328.93, according to OCPF. O'Malley's September was also exciting -- as his wife Kathyrn gave birth to a baby girl.